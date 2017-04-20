Biggest test for Google's artificial ...

Biggest test for Google's artificial intelligence: hunting down hate in YouTube videos

10 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

To detect and police content across YouTube's sprawling library, and ensure ads don't run against questionable content, Google must solve an AI problem no one has cracked yet: automatically understanding everything that's going on in videos. An advertiser boycott of YouTube is testing a critical and much-hyped part of Google's future: its prowess in artificial intelligence .

