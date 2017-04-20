Biggest test for Google's artificial intelligence: hunting down hate in YouTube videos
To detect and police content across YouTube's sprawling library, and ensure ads don't run against questionable content, Google must solve an AI problem no one has cracked yet: automatically understanding everything that's going on in videos. An advertiser boycott of YouTube is testing a critical and much-hyped part of Google's future: its prowess in artificial intelligence .
