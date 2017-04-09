Better Buy: Amazon.com, Inc. vs Google
Amazon's stock has climbed so much in the past 12 months, it's made its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos the second wealthiest person in the world, recently surpassing Warren Buffett and Amancio Ortega. Alphabet shares are up a modest 11%, compared with Amazon's 51% increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC