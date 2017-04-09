Better Buy: Amazon.com, Inc. vs Google

Better Buy: Amazon.com, Inc. vs Google

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Amazon's stock has climbed so much in the past 12 months, it's made its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos the second wealthiest person in the world, recently surpassing Warren Buffett and Amancio Ortega. Alphabet shares are up a modest 11%, compared with Amazon's 51% increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,883 • Total comments across all topics: 280,190,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC