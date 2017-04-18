BankBot trojan hits Google Play
A security researcher is warning that an Android banking trojan has infected apps on the Google Play store and is trying to steal login information. Niels Croese from Securify noticed that an app called Funny Videos 2017, which has been downloaded up to 5000 times, was infected with the BankBot trojan.
