Anne Hathaway Puts Her Vocal Talents on Display While Singing Google Translated Songs
Anne Hathaway proved she had vocal chops in Les Misrables , singing emotional tracks that ultimately earned her an Oscar. But come Monday night Hathaway changed her tune.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|18 hr
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC