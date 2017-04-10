Android phones are safer than you think, says Google's head of Android security
There's no denying these issues are exacerbated by the fact that the Android ecosystem is complicated. Fragmentation makes it incredibly difficult to update the platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kit kat bars
|Fri
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC