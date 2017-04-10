Android Gboard smartens up with feder...

Android Gboard smartens up with federated machine learning

Currently under testing in the Gboard on Android keyboard, Federated Learning lets smartphones collaboratively pick up a shared prediction model while keeping training data on the device. This way, the need to do machine learning is decoupled from the need to store the data in the cloud.

