Alphabet paid Google CEO Sundar Pichai $200M in 2016

Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a $200 million compensation package last year for running the internet company that makes nearly all the money for Alphabet Inc. Most of the pay consisted of Alphabet stock that the company valued at $198.7 million in securities documents filed Friday. Alphabet gave the award to Pichai in January 2016, a few months after he succeeded Larry Page as Google's CEO.

Chicago, IL

