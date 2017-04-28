Alphabet paid Google CEO Sundar Pichai $200M in 2016
Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a $200 million compensation package last year for running the internet company that makes nearly all the money for Alphabet Inc. Most of the pay consisted of Alphabet stock that the company valued at $198.7 million in securities documents filed Friday. Alphabet gave the award to Pichai in January 2016, a few months after he succeeded Larry Page as Google's CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC