Alphabet just revealed details of a secret Sergey Brin company...

Sergey Brin's secret blimp company is likely called "LTA Research & Exploration, LLC", and it paid more than $100,000 to lease space from Alphabet, based on clues disclosed in Alphabet's annual proxy statement on Friday. Per the filing , Google's parent company has been leasing space to a new entity that's tied to Sergey Brin, the Google cofounder who is now the President of Alphabet: "In December 2015, we entered into an agreement to license a portion of our hangar space at the Airfield to LTA Research & Exploration LLC , which is owned by an entity affiliated with Sergey Brin.

