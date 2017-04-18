A startup's $1 million flying car is ...

A startup's $1 million flying car is officially rolling out to...

Read more: SFGate

AeroMobil unveiled the final, commercial design for its flying car at the supercar show Top Marques Monaco on Thursday. But the vehicle won't come cheap; AeroMobil says it will cost between 1.2 million and 1.5 million , with deliveries beginning in 2020.

Chicago, IL

