A new era of trust busting to target Google?
Are we returning to a system of economic imbalance to the point where some companies are so big that the government needs to step in either regulate them more harshly or break them up? Jonathan Taplin at the New York Times puts an odd spin on the question this week when he asks, is it time to break up Google ? Taplin begins by pointing out that the top five companies in America as measured by market capitalization have almost entirely changed in the past decade. Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, General Electric and Shell Oil have been pushed out of the top slots by the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC