A new era of trust busting to target Google?

Are we returning to a system of economic imbalance to the point where some companies are so big that the government needs to step in either regulate them more harshly or break them up? Jonathan Taplin at the New York Times puts an odd spin on the question this week when he asks, is it time to break up Google ? Taplin begins by pointing out that the top five companies in America as measured by market capitalization have almost entirely changed in the past decade. Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, General Electric and Shell Oil have been pushed out of the top slots by the likes of Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

