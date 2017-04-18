7 advanced Google Chrome tips and tweaks that save you time
You probably live most of your computing day inside Google's browser. Despite its tendency to be a resource hog, it's still the most capable browser for its speed and optimization on the web's most important sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer...
|Apr 17
|mjp
|1
|Kit kat bars
|Apr 14
|Brew
|1
|Am I considered a cougar?
|Apr 7
|Kungfub
|1
|sad !!!!!!!!!!
|Apr 6
|patriach1
|1
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar '17
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb '17
|patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC