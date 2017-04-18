7 advanced Google Chrome tips and twe...

7 advanced Google Chrome tips and tweaks that save you time

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: PC World

You probably live most of your computing day inside Google's browser. Despite its tendency to be a resource hog, it's still the most capable browser for its speed and optimization on the web's most important sites.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
do anti-inflammatories negate the point of exer... Apr 17 mjp 1
Kit kat bars Apr 14 Brew 1
Am I considered a cougar? Apr 7 Kungfub 1
sad !!!!!!!!!! Apr 6 patriach1 1
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar '17 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,193 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC