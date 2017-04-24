$267m bonanza: Google CEO Sundar Pichai sees his pay packet double
Alphabet Inc. can't seem to stop heaping massive pay packages on Google's Sundar Pichai.The chief executive officer of the search-engine unit received $US199.7 million in compensation for 2016, according to a regulatory filing. That marks his third straight year getting nine-figure pay - a rare accomplishment even at well-paying technology companies and virtually unheard of in other industries.
