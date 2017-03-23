YouTube hate videos snare Ikea ads as...

YouTube hate videos snare Ikea ads as Google crisis spreads

14 hrs ago

Major advertisers across Europe and Asia are still appearing alongside extremist YouTube videos days after technology giant Google said it was taking steps to protect its clients from inadvertently supporting hate. An anti-Semitic clip claiming the existence of a "Jewish World Order" was featured alongside advertisements in Germany from insurer AXA, oil company Total in France, Range Rover vehicles in South Africa, footwear retailer Skopunkten and website Tradera in Sweden, Bloomberg searches of YouTube from each country found on Thursday.

