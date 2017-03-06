WikiLeaks shows CIA team cracked smart phones, hid flaws from Apple, Google
A formidable CIA hacking division has amassed hundreds of tools to control smart phones and TVs, and employed hidden holes in products made by trusted firms such as Apple, Microsoft and Google for espionage purposes without notifying the companies of the vulnerabilities, WikiLeaks said Tuesday. WikiLeaks released what it said were 8,761 documents taken from the CIA's Center for Cyber Intelligence in Langley, Va., in what it described as "the largest intelligence publication in history."
