Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google An...

Wikileaks put Apple iPhone, Google Android phone users at risk of hacker attack, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SAN JOSE >> Worried about the CIA hacking into your phone? Experts say the greater threat comes from criminals armed with new information about device vulnerabilities, thanks to the release of documents by Wikileaks. Wikileaks' release Tuesday of a trove of purportedly leaked CIA documents - not confirmed as genuine but not disputed by the CIA - indicated that the intelligence agency had found numerous ways to get into iPhones and Android phones and even bypass the encryption of apps claimed to be secure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,474,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC