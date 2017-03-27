Why you won't see Unilever announcing...

Why you won't see Unilever announcing it is pulling its ads...

Yesterday

Unilever's marketing chief Keith Weed has long been vocal about the need for digital platforms to be more accountable around what he dubs the "3Vs": Value, viewability, and verification. But despite the high-profile disquiet around brand ads appearing next to extremist content on YouTube, Weed says Unilever - which owns brands including Axe, Magnum, and Lipton - won't be joining the growing list of global advertisers saying they are suspending their campaigns from Google's video ad platform.

Chicago, IL

