Why you won't see Unilever announcing it is pulling its ads...
Unilever's marketing chief Keith Weed has long been vocal about the need for digital platforms to be more accountable around what he dubs the "3Vs": Value, viewability, and verification. But despite the high-profile disquiet around brand ads appearing next to extremist content on YouTube, Weed says Unilever - which owns brands including Axe, Magnum, and Lipton - won't be joining the growing list of global advertisers saying they are suspending their campaigns from Google's video ad platform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|Mar 25
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC