Why Intel put a smartphone chip in Tag Heuer's $1,600 smartwatch

Do smartwatches need upgrades every few years like PCs? It's not clear yet, but Intel's powerful chip in the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45, a US $1,600 luxury smartwatch, will ensure the wearable isn't outdated anytime soon. The smartwatch, which runs Android Wear 2.0, uses Intel's Atom Z34XX, a smartphone chip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.