Tourism gets a virtual lift from new app

3 hrs ago Read more: Cumbernauld Today

A new virtual reality app is allowing people across the world to "visit" landmarks like the Falkirk Wheel and New Lanark world heritage site. These attractions are among an elite band of 26 sites to feature in special apps launched by tourism body VisitScotland, ScotlandVR is billed as a ground-breaking virtual travel experience that allows people, wherever they are in the world, to be immersed in Scotland's remarkable attractions.

