This smart jacket from Google and Levi's will cost you $350

Nearly two years after first teasing Project Jacquard, the company's experiment to weave technology into clothing, the first garment to actually use the tech is ready to launch. The Levi's Commuter Trucker jacket , in both men's and women's sizes, will go on sale this fall for about $350, Google announced during SXSW 2017.

