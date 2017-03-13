This couple film virtual reality weddings so you never have to worry about missing one
WEDDING couples will be able to relive their big day in 3D and share it with loved ones thanks to 360-degree videos. A former soldier who served in Afghanistan has set up the business with the fiancee he met online from 5,000 miles away.
