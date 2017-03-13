The Yahoo hack is the clearest sign y...

The Yahoo hack is the clearest sign yet that Russia has merged criminal hacking with a larger mis...

Two Russian Federal Security Service officers were indicted Wednesday for what the Justice Department said amounted to directing and facilitating a massive hack on Yahoo in 2014 that compromised roughly 500 million accounts using a relatively simple method of attack.

