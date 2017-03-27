The guy who started Android just teased the new phone he's building
Andy Rubin, the founder of Android who sold the smartphone operating system to Google, teased a new smartphone he's working on through his stealthy startup on Twitter on Monday. I'm really excited about how this is shaping up.
