The Google Pixel 2 is coming and it w...

The Google Pixel 2 is coming and it won't be cheap - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CNET News.com

According to Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh, the Google Pixel's successor is on its way -- but the company's next flagship phone may still cost you a pretty penny. 2016 marked the year that Google bucked the usual trend by ditching the Nexus brand for its line of signature smartphones, opting to change the name to Pixel after its Chromebook Pixel laptops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,550 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC