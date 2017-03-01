The Google Pixel 2 is coming and it won't be cheap - CNET
According to Google hardware chief Rick Osterloh, the Google Pixel's successor is on its way -- but the company's next flagship phone may still cost you a pretty penny. 2016 marked the year that Google bucked the usual trend by ditching the Nexus brand for its line of signature smartphones, opting to change the name to Pixel after its Chromebook Pixel laptops.
