Swatch Takes on Google, Apple With Operating System for Watches an hour ago
Swatch Group AG said it's developing an alternative to the iOS and Android operating systems for smartwatches as Switzerland's largest maker of timepieces vies with Silicon Valley for control of consumers' wrists. The first product using the Swiss-made system will be a Tissot smartwatch to be introduced at the end of 2018, Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick Hayek said in an interview Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
