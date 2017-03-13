Super Mario Run finally coming to Android on March 23
The wait is finally over as Nintendo officially announced a release date for their popular mobile title, Super Mario Run, for Android . In a tweet made from Nintendo America, the company confirmed that the game will be available to Android users on March 23. This is in line with Nintendo's previous announcement that the game would hit the Google Play store sometime in March.
