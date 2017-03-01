Screen Shot: Reduce Load Time & Incre...

Screen Shot: Reduce Load Time & Increase Google Crawl Budget

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Search Engine Roundtable

We've been talking a lot about Google crawl budget recently but here is a tweet that Google's John Mueller retweeted from Twitter Rasmus SA rensen where he said he was able to reduce his load time on his server by 50% which resulted in his crawl budget "exploding." Here is the crawl stats from his Google Search Console report showing the trend upwards after reducing his load time on his server: Significant improvements, which may lead to more pages being indexed by Google and potentially more content opportunities for the site to show up in Google for more queries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Search Engine Roundtable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC