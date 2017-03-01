Screen Shot: Reduce Load Time & Increase Google Crawl Budget
We've been talking a lot about Google crawl budget recently but here is a tweet that Google's John Mueller retweeted from Twitter Rasmus SA rensen where he said he was able to reduce his load time on his server by 50% which resulted in his crawl budget "exploding." Here is the crawl stats from his Google Search Console report showing the trend upwards after reducing his load time on his server: Significant improvements, which may lead to more pages being indexed by Google and potentially more content opportunities for the site to show up in Google for more queries.
