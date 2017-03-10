SCOTUS Considered; How Google Became ...

SCOTUS Considered; How Google Became Google; An Egyptian Political Satirist on Dictators

Jami Floyd , host of WNYC's All Things Considered, discusses yesterday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Neil Gorsuch. Eric Schmidt , executive chairman of Google's parent company, Alphabet, and ex-CEO of Google, and Jonathan Rosenberg , current advisor to Alphabet CEO Larry Page and former senior vice president of Products at Google, co-authored How Google Works .

