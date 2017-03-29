Samsunga s Galaxy S8 phone aims to dispel the Note 7 debacle
Samsung seems to be playing it safe -at least with its battery - as it unveils its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7. The Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, both bigger than comparable models from last year. To maximize display space, there's no more physical home button.
