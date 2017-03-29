Samsunga s Galaxy S8 phone aims to di...

Samsunga s Galaxy S8 phone aims to dispel the Note 7 debacle

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Samsung seems to be playing it safe -at least with its battery - as it unveils its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7. The Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, both bigger than comparable models from last year. To maximize display space, there's no more physical home button.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested... Mar 25 Texxy 2
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb '17 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,031 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC