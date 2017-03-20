Samsung unveils Bixby voice assistant for upcoming Galaxy S8
Bixby will be activated using a special physical button on the side of the phone, differentiating it from some other assistants that rely on a trigger word, like "Alexa" or "Siri." Samsung also said Bixby will eventually work on millions of Samsung-made devices, potentially including TVs and washing machines.
