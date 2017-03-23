RPT-YouTube's bid to grab TV dollars ...

RPT-YouTube's bid to grab TV dollars imperiled by advertiser revolt

Read more: Reuters

The decision by a handful of high-profile consumer brands to pull advertising from Google's YouTube over offensive content could threaten the site's long-term strategy of stealing ad dollars from television, analysts and ad industry professionals said Thursday. The immediate financial impact of the controversy is likely to be limited, in part because a big chunk of YouTube revenue comes from smaller advertisers who lack the budget for TV campaigns and do not have easy alternatives.

