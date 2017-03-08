Pivotal, Google team up for Kubernete...

Pivotal, Google team up for Kubernetes cloud management

7 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

Pivotal and Google have launched Project Kubo to apply Pivotal's Bosh tool for deploying and managing cloud software to Google's Kubernetes container orchestration platform . Currently in an alpha release stage, Kubo instantiates, deploys, and manages Kubernetes clusters on any cloud.

