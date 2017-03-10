O, hello there! Google offers sneak p...

O, hello there! Google offers sneak peek at Android 8 in first developer preview

Read more: ITworld

It still may be two months until I/O, but Google is too excited to wait. In a post on the Android Developer Blog today, Google pulled back the curtain on some of Android O's new features and enhancements, and from the looks of it, it's a jam-packed release.

Chicago, IL

