Now that Android is getting Google As...

Now that Android is getting Google Assistant, here's how it works

12 hrs ago

Google announced last month it would soon release Google Assistant -- its latest iteration of an Alexa/Siri-like voice tool - on phones running newer versions of Android after users install an upgrade. These phones will have the same Assistant capabilities as Google's own Android phone, Pixel, as well as Google Home.

Chicago, IL

