Now M&S boycotts Google

Now M&S boycotts Google

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Now M&S boycotts Google: Web giant faces growing storm of criticism over fears that adverts for high street companies are sending money to terror groups Marks and Spencer last night pulled its advertising from Google's YouTube as part of a growing boycott over its failure to remove extremist content. The high street chain became the latest in a string of household names to suspend its marketing on the site because of concerns adverts are inadvertently funding terror groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb '17 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,620 • Total comments across all topics: 279,673,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC