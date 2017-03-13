Now M&S boycotts Google
Now M&S boycotts Google: Web giant faces growing storm of criticism over fears that adverts for high street companies are sending money to terror groups Marks and Spencer last night pulled its advertising from Google's YouTube as part of a growing boycott over its failure to remove extremist content. The high street chain became the latest in a string of household names to suspend its marketing on the site because of concerns adverts are inadvertently funding terror groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC