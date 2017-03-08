Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now...
Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now - here's what we know Nest, the struggling connected smart home company bought by Google's parent company Alphabet in 2014, will expand on its range of smart home products with new and updated devices you can control from apps on your mobile devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . Those new products include a home security alarm system with window and door sensors, a key fob for arming and disarming your alarm, and a smart doorbell with a camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Tue
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC