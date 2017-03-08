Nest is working on at least 3 new sma...

Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now - here's what we know Nest, the struggling connected smart home company bought by Google's parent company Alphabet in 2014, will expand on its range of smart home products with new and updated devices you can control from apps on your mobile devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . Those new products include a home security alarm system with window and door sensors, a key fob for arming and disarming your alarm, and a smart doorbell with a camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Tue Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC