Nest is working on at least 3 new smart home gadgets right now - here's what we know Nest, the struggling connected smart home company bought by Google's parent company Alphabet in 2014, will expand on its range of smart home products with new and updated devices you can control from apps on your mobile devices, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman . Those new products include a home security alarm system with window and door sensors, a key fob for arming and disarming your alarm, and a smart doorbell with a camera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.