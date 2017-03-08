MS and Google Boost Bug Bounties

Computing companies Google and Microsoft have both embraced the positivity of 2017 by increasing the amount of money they pay out on their bug bounties. Google is giving security crackers the best holiday money opportunities and has increased its top whack payout for a Remote Code Execution in the vulnerability reward program from $20,000 to a much more internetty $31,337.

