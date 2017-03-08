MS and Google Boost Bug Bounties
Computing companies Google and Microsoft have both embraced the positivity of 2017 by increasing the amount of money they pay out on their bug bounties. Google is giving security crackers the best holiday money opportunities and has increased its top whack payout for a Remote Code Execution in the vulnerability reward program from $20,000 to a much more internetty $31,337.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC