Montblanc partners up with Google and Qualcomm lo launch its smartwatch

Monblanc's first smartwatch - the Montblanc Summit - combines fine watchmaking with Android Wear 2.0, Google's latest operating system for smartwatches, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, one of the most advanced wearable processors in the market for smartwatches. The high-end smartwatch combines a classic and vintage look to create a balance between the design codes of traditional fine timekeeping, premium materials and state-of-the-art technology.

