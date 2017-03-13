Minnesota police seek data on who Googled a victim's name
Local police in Minnesota are trying to solve a bank fraud scheme by demanding Google give up data on people who looked up key search terms that may be related to crime. The warrant , issued to police in the city of Edina last month, is raising eyebrows among privacy advocates.
