Minnesota police seek data on who Googled a victim's name

Local police in Minnesota are trying to solve a bank fraud scheme by demanding Google give up data on people who looked up key search terms that may be related to crime. The warrant , issued to police in the city of Edina last month, is raising eyebrows among privacy advocates.

