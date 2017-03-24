Minecraft players, beware fake 'mods' on Google Play
Minecraft players, beware fake 'mods' on Google Play Malicious apps disguised as Minecraft mods bombard users with ads or direct them to scam sites. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mWYBtm Instead of finding new content or tools to tweak the wildly popular Minecraft: Pocket Edition mobile game, more than 80 malicious apps - disguised as Minecraft mods - contained Trojans that bombarded users with advertisements or redirected them to scam websites, says ESET, a Slovakia-based cybersecurity company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC