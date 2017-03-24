Minecraft players, beware fake 'mods'...

Minecraft players, beware fake 'mods' on Google Play

Read more: USA Today

Minecraft players, beware fake 'mods' on Google Play Malicious apps disguised as Minecraft mods bombard users with ads or direct them to scam sites. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mWYBtm Instead of finding new content or tools to tweak the wildly popular Minecraft: Pocket Edition mobile game, more than 80 malicious apps - disguised as Minecraft mods - contained Trojans that bombarded users with advertisements or redirected them to scam websites, says ESET, a Slovakia-based cybersecurity company.

Chicago, IL

