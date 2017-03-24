Microsoft-Probe Blunder Said to Haunt EU as Google Risks Fines

The EU case centers on Google Product Search and Google Shopping and whether the company unfairly promotes those services when users search for a product and whether it pushes competitors' comparison-shopping sites lower. The European Commission is wary of ordering any remedy that could quickly become irrelevant in the fast-changing technology sector, so it's looking for ways to fix the situation without imposing rigid prescriptions of what Google should do, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the probe aren't public.

