Microsoft-Probe Blunder Said to Haunt EU as Google Risks Fines
The EU case centers on Google Product Search and Google Shopping and whether the company unfairly promotes those services when users search for a product and whether it pushes competitors' comparison-shopping sites lower. The European Commission is wary of ordering any remedy that could quickly become irrelevant in the fast-changing technology sector, so it's looking for ways to fix the situation without imposing rigid prescriptions of what Google should do, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the probe aren't public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect in JonBenet Ramsey murder case arrested...
|13 min
|Texxy
|2
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC