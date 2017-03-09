Londonderry, N.H. wins fight with Google over search image
Should you visit Londonderry, New Hampshire, about 45 miles northeast of Boston, you would be greeted by a friendly, roadside "Welcome to Londonderry" sign that pays tribute to its many apple orchards. Should you search for "Londonderry New Hampshire" on Google, you would be greeted by an image of five women holding long guns, with a man folding his arms at the center, beside a map of the town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC