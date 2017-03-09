Londonderry, N.H. wins fight with Goo...

Londonderry, N.H. wins fight with Google over search image

Read more: Boston.com

Should you visit Londonderry, New Hampshire, about 45 miles northeast of Boston, you would be greeted by a friendly, roadside "Welcome to Londonderry" sign that pays tribute to its many apple orchards. Should you search for "Londonderry New Hampshire" on Google, you would be greeted by an image of five women holding long guns, with a man folding his arms at the center, beside a map of the town.

