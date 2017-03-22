LastPass fixes serious password leak vulnerabilities
Developers of the popular LastPass password manager rushed to push out a fix to solve a serious vulnerability that could have allowed attackers to steal users' passwords or execute malicious code on their computers. The vulnerability was discovered by Google security researcher Tavis Ormandy and was reported to LastPass on Monday.
