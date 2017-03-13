Judge signs warrant ordering Google to provide info on anyone who searched for specific name
Search warrants are certainly not a new thing, but they tend to have a limited scope of application, as per the Fourth Amendment. It is therefore a little troubling to see this new report detailing an apparent disregard for the aforementioned section in the United States Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neowin.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb '17
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC