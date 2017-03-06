Is Google pushing Apple out of U.S. classrooms?
Google continues to gain share in the education market at Apple's expense. Chrome OS powers almost six out of 10 computing devices shipped to K-12 schools in the United States last year, according to a new report from research firm Futuresource Consulting.
