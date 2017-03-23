How lasers, environmentalists and Goo...

How lasers, environmentalists and Google combine to reduce methane emissions

Laser-based analyzers have been put in the trunks of Google Street View cars to find methane emissions in U.S. cities. A new project has brought together university researchers, an environmental organization and Google to help find and track methane leaks in U.S. cities.

