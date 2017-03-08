Here's what Google and Microsoft can ...

Here's what Google and Microsoft can learn from Amazon's Cloud service

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Alphabet is currently hosting its Google Cloud Next '17 developer conference, which kicked off earlier today in San Francisco and runs through March 10. Speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made it clear that he sees Google Cloud as an incredibly important part of the search giant's future, and not just one of the company's many side bets. "To me, Google Cloud is a natural extension of our mission to make the world's information accessible and usable," Pichai said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Google stole my identity Mar 7 Authorofhelloworl... 1
News Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a... Feb 25 patriot 2
google manipulates search results Feb 13 Eat concrete 3
topix google tries to hide Jan '17 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan '17 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC