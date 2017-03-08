Here's what Google and Microsoft can learn from Amazon's Cloud service

Alphabet is currently hosting its Google Cloud Next '17 developer conference, which kicked off earlier today in San Francisco and runs through March 10. Speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made it clear that he sees Google Cloud as an incredibly important part of the search giant's future, and not just one of the company's many side bets. "To me, Google Cloud is a natural extension of our mission to make the world's information accessible and usable," Pichai said.

