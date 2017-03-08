Here's what Google and Microsoft can learn from Amazon's Cloud service
Alphabet is currently hosting its Google Cloud Next '17 developer conference, which kicked off earlier today in San Francisco and runs through March 10. Speaking at the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai made it clear that he sees Google Cloud as an incredibly important part of the search giant's future, and not just one of the company's many side bets. "To me, Google Cloud is a natural extension of our mission to make the world's information accessible and usable," Pichai said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Google stole my identity
|Mar 7
|Authorofhelloworl...
|1
|Without immigrants, the US economy would be a a...
|Feb 25
|patriot
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Feb 13
|Eat concrete
|3
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan '17
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan '17
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec '16
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec '16
|reviewrays
|2
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC