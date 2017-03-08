Here's how quickly Android has caught up to Windows in terms of...

Here's how quickly Android has caught...

As if it wasn't obvious enough that computing is going increasingly mobile, a recent report from StatCounter says that Android is now just behind Windows in terms of the most popular operating systems for getting online around the globe. According to the analytics firm, 38.6% of global internet usage came from Windows in February 2017, while 37.4% came from Android.

