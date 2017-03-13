Guess goes all in on Android Wear 2.0 as it reboots its smartwatch strategy
While we haven't seen too much in the way of must-have Android Wear 2.0 wearables from traditional tech companies like LG or Google, fashion watch makers are fully embracing Google's new mobile OS. In the past week, Tag Heuer and Montblanc have both announced Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatches, and now Guess is looking to get some skin in the game too.
