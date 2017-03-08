Growing Google leases 30K square feet of extra office space in Boulder
Building materials are hoisted through the air on the construction site of the new Google campus in Boulder on the corner of Pearl and 30th streets in September 2016. Even as cranes and crews work tirelessly to construct Google's new behemoth Boulder campus, the local team is growing faster than the building.
